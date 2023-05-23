Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Astros - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Astros Starter: J.P. France
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee in OBP (.350) and total hits (35) this season.
- He ranks 86th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Tellez has recorded a hit in 28 of 43 games this season (65.1%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- In 25.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, Tellez has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|25
|14 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.19).
- Astros pitchers combine to allow 47 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- France (1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
