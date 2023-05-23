On Tuesday, Willy Adames (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

  • Adames has five doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks while batting .208.
  • In 55.3% of his 47 games this season, Adames has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in eight games this season (17.0%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Adames has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 17 times this season (36.2%), including four games with multiple runs (8.5%).



Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 19
.270 AVG .194
.347 OBP .302
.492 SLG .347
6 XBH 5
4 HR 3
11 RBI 12
17/8 K/BB 19/11
0 SB 2
22 GP 25
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 3.19 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, one per game).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to his opponents.


