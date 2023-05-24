Brewers vs. Astros: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yordan Alvarez will lead the Houston Astros into a matchup with Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at American Family Field.
The Brewers are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Astros have -110 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.
Brewers vs. Astros Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Brewers Recent Betting Performance
- The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Betting Records & Stats
- The Brewers are 15-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.7% of those games).
- Milwaukee has a record of 15-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (57.7% winning percentage).
- The Brewers have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this matchup.
- Milwaukee has played in 48 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-25-1).
- The Brewers have not had a spread set for a game this season.
Brewers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-9
|12-13
|11-9
|15-13
|18-14
|8-8
