Brandon Bielak takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at American Family Field against Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 59 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 18th in baseball with a .391 slugging percentage.

The Brewers' .239 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Milwaukee ranks 23rd in runs scored with 201 (4.2 per game).

The Brewers' .313 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Brewers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 24th in baseball.

The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Adrian Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Rays L 1-0 Away Adrian Houser Shane McClanahan 5/20/2023 Rays L 8-4 Away Eric Lauer Zach Eflin 5/21/2023 Rays W 6-4 Away Freddy Peralta Jalen Beeks 5/22/2023 Astros L 12-2 Home Corbin Burnes Cristian Javier 5/23/2023 Astros W 6-0 Home Colin Rea J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros - Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants - Home - Logan Webb 5/26/2023 Giants - Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants - Home Corbin Burnes Alex Cobb 5/28/2023 Giants - Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi

