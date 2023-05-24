Christian Yelich will lead the charge for the Milwaukee Brewers (26-22) on Wednesday, May 24, when they take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (28-20) at American Family Field at 1:10 PM ET.

The Astros have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-110). Houston is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 9-run total has been set for the matchup.

Brewers vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Adrian Houser - MIL (0-0, 3.07 ERA) vs Brandon Bielak - HOU (1-1, 2.89 ERA)

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 26 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 15-11 (winning 57.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and went 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those contests.

The Astros have a win-loss record of 7-5 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

