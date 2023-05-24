Brian Anderson and his .385 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Houston Astros and Brandon Bielak on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Astros.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  Stadium: American Family Field
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)



Brian Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .241 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 21 walks.
  • Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with more than one hit nine times (19.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Anderson has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 games this season (41.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.242 AVG .234
.329 OBP .311
.532 SLG .297
8 XBH 3
5 HR 0
14 RBI 6
24/7 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 24
13 (59.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (54.2%)
6 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (37.5%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.8 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Astros have the first-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
  • Bielak (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .329 against him.
