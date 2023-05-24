On Wednesday, Jesse Winker (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Bielak. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Brandon Bielak
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker has three doubles and 15 walks while hitting .229.
  • Winker has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 35 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 35 games this year.
  • In 22.9% of his games this season, Winker has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 of 35 games so far this season.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.179 AVG .286
.333 OBP .381
.231 SLG .314
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 7
8/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 17
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 3.23 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 49 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Bielak (1-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .329 batting average against him.
