The Milwaukee Brewers (27-22) will look for another strong showing from a slugger on a roll versus the San Francisco Giants (24-25) on Thursday at 7:40 PM ET, at American Family Field. Owen Miller is riding a two-game homer streak.

Scott Alexander (4-0) will take the mound for the Giants in this matchup. The Brewers, however, have yet to list a starter.

Brewers vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Alexander - SF (4-0, 4.42 ERA) vs TBA - MIL

Explore More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Scott Alexander

Alexander has been named the starter for the Giants and will make his first start this season.

The 33-year-old left-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen 21 times this campaign.

He has an ERA of 4.42, a 2.25 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .982 in 21 games this season.

