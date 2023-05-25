Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.
- Yelich is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Yelich has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.3% of them.
- In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has driven home a run in 16 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (23.9%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (30.4%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.0%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alexander will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old left-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 21 times this season.
- In 21 appearances this season, he has compiled a 4.42 ERA and averages 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .209 against him.
