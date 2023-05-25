The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .414, fueled by 13 extra-base hits.

Yelich is batting .316 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 46 games this year, with at least two hits in 28.3% of them.

In six games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has driven home a run in 16 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 15.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (23.9%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 23 GP 23 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (60.9%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (30.4%) 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings