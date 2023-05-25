The Milwaukee Brewers and Darin Ruf, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, battle Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.

Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Darin Ruf At The Plate

  • Ruf is hitting .278 with three doubles and five walks.
  • This season, Ruf has recorded at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Ruf has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
.333 AVG .182
.385 OBP .357
.417 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 1
4/1 K/BB 5/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 10
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alexander will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
  • In 21 games this season, he has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .209 against him.
