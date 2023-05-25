Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Darin Ruf, who went 1-for-1 last time in action, battle Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Astros.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is hitting .278 with three doubles and five walks.
- This season, Ruf has recorded at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Ruf has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.417
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Alexander will start for the Giants, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old southpaw pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
- In 21 games this season, he has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .209 against him.
