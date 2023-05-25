Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Thursday, Victor Caratini (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and five RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .232 with two home runs and seven walks.
- In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Caratini has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in five of 16 games so far this season.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Alexander will start for the Giants, his first this season.
- The 33-year-old lefty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .209 against him this season. He has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 appearances.
