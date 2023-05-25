William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, William Contreras (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Scott Alexander. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .248 with eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 38 games this year (68.4%), including multiple hits six times (15.8%).
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.7% of his games this year, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.5%.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|12 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.30).
- Giants pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Alexander makes his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 33-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 21 appearances so far.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of just .209 against him this season. He has a 4.42 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 games.
