The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Scott Alexander

Scott Alexander TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is batting .204 with five doubles, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Adames has picked up a hit in 55.1% of his 49 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in 18.4% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

Adames has had at least one RBI in 32.7% of his games this season (16 of 49), with more than one RBI six times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .270 AVG .194 .347 OBP .302 .492 SLG .347 6 XBH 5 4 HR 3 11 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/11 0 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 25 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (56.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

