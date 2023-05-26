On Friday, May 26, 2023, the Washington Mystics (1-2) face the Chicago Sky (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Mystics matchup.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mystics Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Mystics (-5) 157.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Mystics (-4.5) 156.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Mystics (-4.5) 158.5 -210 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Mystics covered 16 times in 26 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Sky won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
  • Mystics games hit the over 10 out of 26 times last season.
  • In Sky games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

