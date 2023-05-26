The Washington Mystics (1-2) travel to face the Chicago Sky (2-0) after Elena Delle Donne racked up 27 points in the Mystics' 88-81 loss to the Sun. The game airs on ION at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, May 26, 2023.

The matchup has no line set.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Sky vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 83 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-3.7)

Chicago (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 161.6

Sky vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Chicago beat the spread 18 times in 32 games last season.

There were 16 Chicago games (out of 32) that went over the total last season.

Sky Performance Insights

On offense, the Sky were the second-best squad in the WNBA (86.3 points per game) last season. Defensively, they were fourth (81.3 points allowed per game).

Chicago collected 34.8 rebounds per game and gave up 33.2 boards last season, ranking sixth and fifth, respectively, in the league.

Last season, the Sky were sixth in the league in turnovers committed (13.8 per game) and ninth in turnovers forced (13.1).

The Sky made 7.2 3-pointers per game and shot 34.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking eighth and seventh, respectively, in the league.

Defensively, the Sky were best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.5 last season. They were sixth in 3-point percentage allowed at 34%.

Last year, Chicago took 69.1% of its shots from inside the arc, and 30.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 77.9% of Chicago's baskets were 2-pointers, and 22.1% were 3-pointers.

