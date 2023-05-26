The Chicago Sky (2-0) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Washington Mystics (1-2) at Wintrust Arena on Friday, May 26 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Chicago beat Phoenix 75-69 on the road in its last game. Its top scorers were Kahleah Copper (15 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Dana Evans (13 PTS, 5 AST, 38.5 FG%).

Rep your team with officially licensed Sky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myisha Hines-Allen Out Knee - - -

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Sky Player Leaders (2022)

Copper contributed 15.7 points per game last season while adding 5.7 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey racked up 3.7 assists per game.

Mabrey was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, hitting 1.8 per game.

Rebekah Gardner averaged 1.4 steals per game. Elizabeth Williams collected 0.7 blocks a game.

Sky vs. Mystics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -4.5 156.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.