On Friday, Tyrone Taylor (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and two RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .190 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in four of 18 games so far this year.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

