On Friday, William Contreras (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Astros.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .248.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 38 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (10.5%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (23.7%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 15 games this year (39.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 20 12 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings