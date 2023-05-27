Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers (27-24) on Saturday, May 27 versus the San Francisco Giants (26-25), who will answer with Logan Webb. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Giants have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Brewers (-115). San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-1.5). A 7.5-run over/under is set in this contest.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (4-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Webb - SF (3-5, 3.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Brewers and Giants game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Rowdy Tellez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 15 out of the 27 games, or 55.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have a 15-12 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Brewers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only one time, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Giants have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

This year, the Giants have won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 5-1.

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+225) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Brewers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.