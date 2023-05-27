Saturday's 8:30 PM ET game between the Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena features the Celtics' Jaylen Brown and the Heat's Bam Adebayo as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics knocked off the Heat, 110-97, on Thursday. Derrick White scored a team-high 24 points for the Celtics, and Duncan Robinson had 18 for the Heat.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 24 3 1 2 0 6 Marcus Smart 23 3 2 5 0 4 Jaylen Brown 21 2 2 3 0 3

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Duncan Robinson 18 4 9 0 0 2 Bam Adebayo 16 8 3 2 1 0 Haywood Highsmith 15 2 1 2 0 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.

Brown is averaging 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is putting up team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is contributing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler tops the Heat in assists (5.3 per game), and averages 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus gives the Heat 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry gets the Heat 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 28.9 10.9 5.6 1.4 1 2.7 Jimmy Butler MIA 21.9 6 5.5 2 0.9 0.4 Jaylen Brown BOS 20 5.3 3.4 0.8 0.3 1.6 Bam Adebayo MIA 17.7 9.1 3 0.9 0.6 0 Marcus Smart BOS 14.1 4 5.6 1.4 0.2 2.3 Caleb Martin MIA 14.2 4.6 1.5 0.6 0.4 2.3

