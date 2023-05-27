Michael Brosseau Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Michael Brosseau (.304 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Michael Brosseau Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Brosseau At The Plate
- Brosseau is batting .227 with two doubles, four home runs and four walks.
- This year, Brosseau has posted at least one hit in 13 of 24 games (54.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In six games this year, Brosseau has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in four of 24 games so far this year.
Michael Brosseau Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|8
|.241
|AVG
|.200
|.241
|OBP
|.310
|.345
|SLG
|.520
|1
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|7/0
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.15 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9).
