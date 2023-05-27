Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 38 hits and an OBP of .347 this season.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 81st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Tellez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last games.
- Tellez has had a hit in 31 of 46 games this season (67.4%), including multiple hits seven times (15.2%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (23.9%, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Tellez has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 46 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|17 (81.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (47.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Webb (3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.32), 26th in WHIP (1.123), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
