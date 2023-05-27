Tyrone Taylor -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has three doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .194.

In 10 of 19 games this season (52.6%), Taylor has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 19 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four of 19 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 8 GP 11 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Giants Pitching Rankings