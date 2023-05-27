William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the mound, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .243 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
- Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has an RBI in nine of 39 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (38.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|12 (63.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (70.0%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (15.0%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.0%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Webb gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 28th, 1.123 WHIP ranks 26th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th.
