The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers will send Alex Cobb and Colin Rea, respectively, out to start when the two clubs face off on Sunday at American Family Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+110). San Francisco is favored on the run line (-1.5). The contest's over/under is listed at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +125 -150

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Brewers have gone 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (four of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have come away with 11 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has entered 16 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 8-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 23 of its 52 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 1-3-0 against the spread in their four games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-12 12-13 12-10 15-15 19-15 8-10

