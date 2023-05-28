Brian Anderson and the Milwaukee Brewers head into a matchup with LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 62 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Milwaukee has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 207 (four per game).

The Brewers have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee has an 8.1 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.297 as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (1-3) will take the mound for the Brewers, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in 5 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In seven starts, Rea has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Astros W 6-0 Home Colin Rea J.P. France 5/24/2023 Astros W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants - Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away - Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft

