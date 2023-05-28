As they try to secure the series sweep, Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants (27-25) will take on the Milwaukee Brewers (27-25) at American Family Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -135, while the underdog Brewers have +110 odds to play spoiler. San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-1.5). An 8.5-run over/under is set in the game.

Brewers vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (4-1, 2.17 ERA) vs Colin Rea - MIL (1-3, 4.71 ERA)

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 22 times and won 10, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 6-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (37.5% winning percentage).

San Francisco has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 11 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 8-8 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Michael Brosseau 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

