The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker (.179 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .204 with three doubles and 15 walks.
  • Winker has picked up a hit in 43.6% of his 39 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.8% of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 39 games this year.
  • In 20.5% of his games this season, Winker has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (28.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.179 AVG .286
.333 OBP .381
.231 SLG .314
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 7
8/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 17
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Cobb (4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
