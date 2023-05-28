Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Giants - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (batting .269 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and three RBI), take on starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits and an OBP of .345 this season.
- He ranks 84th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Tellez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .353 with one homer.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 32 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had at least one RBI in 36.2% of his games this year (17 of 47), with two or more RBI six times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (36.2%), including three multi-run games (6.4%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (56.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (32.0%)
|6 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (28.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Cobb (4-1) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.17 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.17 ERA ranks fourth, 1.310 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
