The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .243 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
  • Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%).
  • He has scored a run in 15 of 39 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
.275 AVG .278
.351 OBP .361
.471 SLG .389
6 XBH 4
2 HR 1
5 RBI 6
10/6 K/BB 12/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
19 GP 20
12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%)
8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Giants' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combine to give up 60 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Giants are sending Cobb (4-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.17), 48th in WHIP (1.310), and 43rd in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
