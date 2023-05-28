The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants at American Family Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Giants.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

Alex Cobb TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .243 with eight doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 26 of 39 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits six times (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 39), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (23.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%).

He has scored a run in 15 of 39 games so far this year.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 20 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (70.0%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.0%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (25.0%)

