Tuesday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (28-26) and the Milwaukee Brewers (28-25) facing off at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:07 PM ET on May 30.

The Blue Jays will look to Yusei Kikuchi (5-2) versus the Brewers and Adrian Houser (1-0).

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario
  • How to Watch on TV: SNET
  Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 3-4.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games.
  • The Brewers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those games).
  • The Brewers have been victorious in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for Milwaukee is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring four runs per game (214 total runs).
  • The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 24 Astros W 4-0 Adrian Houser vs Brandon Bielak
May 25 Giants L 5-0 Julio Teheran vs Scott Alexander
May 26 Giants L 15-1 Freddy Peralta vs Alex Wood
May 27 Giants L 3-1 Corbin Burnes vs Logan Webb
May 28 Giants W 7-5 Colin Rea vs Alex Cobb
May 30 @ Blue Jays - Adrian Houser vs Yusei Kikuchi
May 31 @ Blue Jays - Julio Teheran vs Alek Manoah
June 1 @ Blue Jays - Freddy Peralta vs Kevin Gausman
June 2 @ Reds - Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Williamson
June 3 @ Reds - Colin Rea vs Graham Ashcraft
June 4 @ Reds - Adrian Houser vs Ben Lively

