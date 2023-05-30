Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will look to get the better of Adrian Houser, the Milwaukee Brewers' starting pitcher, on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers have hit 63 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .383 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 214 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.14) in the majors this season.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.289 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Houser (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing two hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

Houser has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 Astros W 4-0 Home Adrian Houser Brandon Bielak 5/25/2023 Giants L 5-0 Home Julio Teheran Scott Alexander 5/26/2023 Giants L 15-1 Home Freddy Peralta Alex Wood 5/27/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Corbin Burnes Logan Webb 5/28/2023 Giants W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Alex Cobb 5/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Adrian Houser Yusei Kikuchi 5/31/2023 Blue Jays - Away Julio Teheran Alek Manoah 6/1/2023 Blue Jays - Away Freddy Peralta Kevin Gausman 6/2/2023 Reds - Away Corbin Burnes Brandon Williamson 6/3/2023 Reds - Away Colin Rea Graham Ashcraft 6/4/2023 Reds - Away Adrian Houser Ben Lively

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.