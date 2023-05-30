Jesse Winker -- .115 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

  • Winker is hitting .204 with three doubles and 15 walks.
  • Winker has gotten a hit in 17 of 39 games this year (43.6%), including five multi-hit games (12.8%).
  • In 39 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Winker has driven in a run in eight games this season (20.5%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 11 of 39 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
.179 AVG .286
.333 OBP .381
.231 SLG .314
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
5 RBI 7
8/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 17
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (58.8%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (23.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (29.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (72 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (5-2 with a 4.56 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 11th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.