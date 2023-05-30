Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 30 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with two RBI) against the Giants.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .330 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Miller has picked up a hit in 27 of 36 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 36 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (11.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has driven in a run in 11 games this season (30.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 38.9% of his games this year (14 of 36), he has scored, and in four of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 16 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (87.5%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

