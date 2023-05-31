Abraham Toro Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Abraham Toro -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Abraham Toro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Abraham Toro At The Plate (2022)
- Toro-Hernandez hit .185 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks.
- Toro-Hernandez had a hit in 46 of 104 games last season, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He went yard in 9.6% of his games in 2022 (10 of 104), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Toro-Hernandez drove in a run in 24.0% of his 104 games last season, with more than one RBI in 7.7% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In 32 of 104 games last year (30.8%) he touched home plate, and in four of those games (3.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Abraham Toro Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|55
|.195
|AVG
|.177
|.241
|OBP
|.237
|.336
|SLG
|.314
|11
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|15
|38/9
|K/BB
|27/13
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|57
|20 (42.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (45.6%)
|9 (19.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (8.8%)
|12 (25.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (35.1%)
|5 (10.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (8.8%)
|13 (27.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (21.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went three innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
