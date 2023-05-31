Wednesday's game between the Toronto Blue Jays (29-26) and Milwaukee Brewers (28-26) matching up at Rogers Centre has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Blue Jays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 7:07 PM ET on May 31.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (1-5) to the mound, while Julio Teheran (0-1) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Brewers have put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in six of those games).

The Brewers have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 2-3 when favored by +140 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (216 total, four per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

