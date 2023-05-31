Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.
- In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Yelich has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 23.5%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.220
|AVG
|.253
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.288
|SLG
|.405
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/8
|K/BB
|21/7
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|17 (63.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|6 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|14 (51.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|3 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
