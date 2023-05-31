On Wednesday, Christian Yelich (.344 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

In 60.8% of his games this season (31 of 51), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.4% of his games this season, Yelich has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 47.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 23.5%.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .220 AVG .253 .333 OBP .314 .288 SLG .405 2 XBH 6 1 HR 3 8 RBI 8 16/8 K/BB 21/7 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 24 17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%) 10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings