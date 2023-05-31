Darin Ruf Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Darin Ruf (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), battle starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Darin Ruf Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Discover More About This Game
Darin Ruf At The Plate
- Ruf is batting .229 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Ruf has gotten a hit in nine of 19 games this season (47.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 19 games this year.
- Ruf has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of 19 games so far this season.
Darin Ruf Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.182
|.385
|OBP
|.357
|.417
|SLG
|.273
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|1
|4/1
|K/BB
|5/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|11
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (73 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .274 against him.
