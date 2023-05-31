Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller is hitting .328 with nine doubles, four home runs and six walks.
  • Miller has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Miller has driven in a run in 11 games this season (29.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 40.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.241 AVG .345
.313 OBP .333
.276 SLG .414
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
2 RBI 3
4/3 K/BB 4/0
1 SB 2
Home Away
20 GP 17
13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (88.2%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (35.3%)
3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
  • Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.