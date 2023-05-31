Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez -- batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits, batting .250 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 32 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (53.8%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (30.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (73 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the righty threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 5.53 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.