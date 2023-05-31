Rowdy Tellez -- batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on May 31 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits, batting .250 this season with 16 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 94th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 28th in slugging.

Tellez has picked up a hit in 32 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (22.4%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17 games this season (34.7%), including three multi-run games (6.1%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .229 AVG .246 .296 OBP .333 .583 SLG .508 7 XBH 7 5 HR 5 11 RBI 12 10/5 K/BB 22/9 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 26 18 (78.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (53.8%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (30.8%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

