On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (.152 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 .273 AVG .167 .273 OBP .158 .273 SLG .333 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 1/0 K/BB 2/0 2 SB 1 Home Away 10 GP 12 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings