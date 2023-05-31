On Wednesday, Tyrone Taylor (.152 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 10 of 22 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 12
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed three innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .274 batting average against him.
