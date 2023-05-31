William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 37 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 88th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 41 games this season (68.3%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this season (26.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this year (41.5%), including one multi-run game.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.275
|AVG
|.278
|.351
|OBP
|.361
|.471
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|10/6
|K/BB
|12/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|13 (65.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (71.4%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|3 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.53 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.53, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .274 batting average against him.
