The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras and his .486 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.351) this season, fueled by 37 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 88th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 28 of 41 games this season (68.3%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (six of 41), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 11 games this season (26.8%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (14.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (41.5%), including one multi-run game.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 21 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (71.4%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (14.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings