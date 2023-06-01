Thursday's game that pits the Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) versus the Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) at Rogers Centre should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Blue Jays. Game time is at 1:07 PM ET on June 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (3-3) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-4) will take the ball for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET

Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:07 PM ET

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Blue Jays 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Brewers' record against the spread is 2-4-0 over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in six of those matchups).

The Brewers have been victorious in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (220 total, four per game).

Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers Schedule