When the Toronto Blue Jays (29-27) and Milwaukee Brewers (29-26) face off in the series rubber match at Rogers Centre on Thursday, June 1, Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta to the hill. The game will begin at 1:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays have been listed as -200 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+165). An 8.5-run total is set for this contest.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Gausman - TOR (3-3, 3.03 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (5-4, 4.47 ERA)

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Blue Jays have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Toronto.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Brewers have won in 13, or 50%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Owen Miller 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+250) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Victor Caratini 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 11th 1st Win NL Central -120 - 1st

