Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .344 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Yelich? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Christian Yelich At The Plate

  • Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .344, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .398.
  • Yelich has picked up a hit in 32 of 52 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
  • He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Yelich has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (30.8%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (13.5%).
  • In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (23.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.220 AVG .253
.333 OBP .314
.288 SLG .405
2 XBH 6
1 HR 3
8 RBI 8
16/8 K/BB 21/7
3 SB 4
Home Away
27 GP 25
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (28.0%)
14 (51.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
3 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman (3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks 17th, 1.127 WHIP ranks 26th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks fourth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.