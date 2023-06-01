Owen Miller -- 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 10 doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .331.

Miller has recorded a hit in 29 of 38 games this season (76.3%), including nine multi-hit games (23.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.6% of his games this season, Miller has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.9%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 15 of 38 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .241 AVG .345 .313 OBP .333 .276 SLG .414 1 XBH 2 0 HR 0 2 RBI 3 4/3 K/BB 4/0 1 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 18 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (88.9%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

