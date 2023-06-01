Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Rowdy Tellez (.419 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez leads Milwaukee with 39 hits, batting .244 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Tellez has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 50 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11 games this season (22.0%), leaving the park in 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has driven home a run in 17 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 34.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.0%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.583
|SLG
|.508
|7
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|10/5
|K/BB
|22/9
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|18 (78.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (29.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.95 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (3-3) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.03), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and fourth in K/9 (11.7) among pitchers who qualify.
