The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Thursday at 1:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .167 with three doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • This year, Taylor has totaled at least one hit in 10 of 22 games (45.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
  • Taylor has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
.273 AVG .167
.273 OBP .158
.273 SLG .333
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 2
1/0 K/BB 2/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
10 GP 12
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gausman (3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.03), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and fourth in K/9 (11.7).
