Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Blue Jays - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Victor Caratini -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is hitting .215 with two home runs and eight walks.
- Caratini has had a hit in nine of 19 games this year (47.4%), including multiple hits three times (15.8%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In six games this season, Caratini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.235
|AVG
|.348
|.435
|OBP
|.400
|.588
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|2
|3/6
|K/BB
|5/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (74 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.03 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.03), 26th in WHIP (1.127), and fourth in K/9 (11.7).
