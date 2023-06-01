William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on June 1 at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has eight doubles, six home runs and 21 walks while batting .247.

Contreras has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 42 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this year (14.3%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In 17 of 42 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .275 AVG .278 .351 OBP .361 .471 SLG .389 6 XBH 4 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 10/6 K/BB 12/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 20 GP 22 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (68.2%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 3 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

